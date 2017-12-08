Brooklyn police investigating after thief snatches purse in Marc's parking lot

The Brooklyn Police Department is warning shoppers to be on the lookout.

According to police, a woman was unloading her shopping cart in the parking lot when a man stole her purse.

She was in the parking lot at Marc's in Ridge Park Square.

Police say after the suspect stole the woman's purse and then left in a stolen car.

Cheryl Minute explained how it was terrifying.

"I was kind of yelling at him to give me my purse, he just looked dead at me," she said.

Cheryl says the man got away with her driver's license, debit card, cash and a gift card.

Police are warning people to take precautions during this holiday season: have a shopping plan and be on the lookout for those who want to do you harm.

"Tighten up your purse strap and try to wear it across the chest instead of just over your shoulder, gives you a better grip on the purse. However, if somebody grabs the purse, let them take the purse," said Officer Shane Phillips.

Cheryl says she wants to help other so she's sharing her story on social media. She says it's started many conversations about safety.

"You know you do hear about it happening to people but I don't think of myself as being a target but I guess it can happen to anyone and everyone should be careful, be aware," she said.

Investigators are still looking into the incident. Anyone with tips can call Brooklyn Police at 216-749-1234.

