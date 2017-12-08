Haslam responds to 'inflammatory racial' remarks allegedly made by former Pilot Flying J exec

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam responded Friday to remarks made by an executive who used to work for him at Pilot Flying J.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports U.S. District Judge Curtis Collier said Thursday that Mark Hazelwood used "vile, despicable, inflammatory racial epithets," and disparaged Cleveland and its football team. Pilot Flying J is controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam.

Haslam said, "those kinds of remarks are intolerable" and none of those individuals work for them anymore.

Pilot Flying J's board is responsible for paying for the defense of Hazelwood, which Haslam says traditionally when employees are sued or tried the company pays for their legal defense.

Haslam has not been charged with any wrongdoing.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO and Associated Press. All rights reserved.