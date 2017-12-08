Can 'arranged marriage' of Dorsey and Jackson work for Cleveland Browns?

The NFL is built for teams to turn it around, quickly.

The Kansas City Chiefs are a great example of that. In 2012, they stumbled through a 2-14 season. In 2013, they went 11-5. The difference? The Big 3. They brought in general manager John Dorsey, replaced coach Romeo Crennel with Andy Reid, and traded for franchise quarterback Alex Smith.

The Browns now have one of those three, as Dorsey was introduced as the new GM today.

But he doesn't have Andy Reid. He's been immediately tied to Hue Jackson, and arranged marriages don't usually work in the NFL. So why is Dorsey, at least publicly, fine with it?

"He has been in the league a long time," Dorsey said. "He and I have many mutual contacts. We don't know each other very well, but we have begun to establish that relationship and I know just being around him briefly the time that I have been around him, I'm excited. Plus the people that I know and he knows, all of the people I talk to about Hue, they love Hue. They say, 'You two guys are going to work wonderfully together.' I'm excited about that."

Jackson's take?

"I don't have a personal relationship with him," Hue said on Friday. "I will try to develop that here as fast as we can. Obviously, he has been in the National Football League for a long time and so have I so we know mutual people. My information from my sources are from people that I know who have worked with him, been around him, everybody says he is a tremendous talent evaluator."

That brings us to their future quarterback. It may turn out to be their current quarterback. Dorsey says DeShone Kizer was on the Chiefs draft board, but it'll take a lot over the final four weeks for Kizer to impress the new guy.

"This is a quarterback-driven league", Dorsey said. "We all know that, and we all know to succeed and go a little bit further and further and further that you need one of those guys. I think it is an evaluation period that is going to take a little bit of a while to put a plan together. The draft is four and a half months away and free agency is like three months away. We have ample time to make a plan here."

There's one other question that followed Dorsey into Berea. If he and Andy Reid worked well together, and the Chiefs made the playoffs three of the past four years, why isn't he still in Kansas City? What happened?

"In the National Football League, things change every day," Dorsey said. "I was very proud of my time in Kansas City. I thought we acquired a heck of a roster. I would like to say a top-five roster in terms of talent. We went to the playoffs three out of the last four years. I have established some really good relationships within that organization. Life moves forward. I'm with the Cleveland Browns now. You know what? Let's roll."

For the fifth time in six years, the Browns have a new GM. This one's a football guy. Former player. Scout. Great evaluator of talent. Let's roll, indeed.

