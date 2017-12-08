Cleveland Key Bank robbed at gunpoint; suspect remains on the loose

A reward is being offered for anyone who can identify this man who robbed a Key Bank on Chester Avenue in Cleveland Friday. (Source: Cleveland Police Department)

The Cleveland Key Bank, located at 3601 Chester Ave., was robbed Friday. Police are investigating. (Source: WOIO)

An armed man stormed into a Cleveland Key Bank Friday, robbed the branch and fled on foot as police were responding.

The man brandished a gun, pointed it at customers and employees, and demanded that they lay on the floor.

He then stole cash from the teller and sprinted across Chester Avenue to evade police.

The robbery occurred at 3601 Chester Ave.

No injuries were reported.

Cleveland police are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect is encouraged to call the Cleveland FBI or the Cleveland Police Department. Tips can remain anonymous.

Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the man responsible.

