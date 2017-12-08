High-speed chase comes to crashing halt in Cleveland; driver suffers serious injuries

A police chase that began in Parma Heights eventually came to a crashing halt in Cleveland on Friday.

The driver ran a red light near West 44th Street and Storer Avenue, slammed into a car and tried to flee on foot.

He was quickly apprehended, and suffered serious injuries in the accident.

The man has not yet been identified.

Cleveland police joined the chase at West 50th Street and Denison Avenue to assist Parma Heights officers.

Police are investigating, and the crime scene has been cordoned off.

The chase began after Parma Heights police responded to a call from a mother who said her daughter was overdosing.

When officers arrived, they thought the daughter's body was in the back of her boyfriend's car. They gave chase, and the boyfriend sped off.

It turns out the overdosing woman was still inside the house, and had to be revived with several doses of Narcan.

Parma Heights police also say drugs were found inside the suspect's car.

