Cleveland Police: 11-year-old boy found safe - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Police: 11-year-old boy found safe

11-year-old Marquon Smith. (Source: Cleveland Police) 11-year-old Marquon Smith. (Source: Cleveland Police)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Police say 11-year-old Marquon Smith has returned home safely.

His grandmother told police Marquon was expected home after basketball practice around 5 p.m. Friday. 

No word on where Marquon was or the circumstances behind his disappearance. 

