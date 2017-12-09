Cleveland firefighters collecting toys for kids in need

Firefighters are collecting NEW toys, or cash & check donations. (Source: WOIO)

Members of the Cleveland Fire Department are at Steelyard Commons today to collect toys for local children in need.

Firefighters will be accepting donations today from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. They will take new toys or a cash/check donation.

The toys will be given to local kids who are in homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, orphanages and hospitals.

This is the the 11th year of the toy drive.

Steelyard Commons is located at 3447 Steelyard Dr. in Cleveland. Firefighters will be staged in front of Home Depot, next to Applebee's.

