Boston Mills, Alpine Valley ski resorts open this weekend

Boston Mills and Alpine Valley ski resorts are set to open Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

The resorts have been making snow since temperatures dropped on Wednesday.

“It’s exciting for the resorts and our guests. We are being proactive and will continue to take advantage of every snow making opportunity. The long-range forecast looks favorable and we plan to make snow 24/7 through the end of next week (Dec. 15)." General Manager Josh Boyd said in a press release.

Brandywine resort is set to open next weekend, depending on how much of a base has been laid.

Boston Mills in located in Peninsula and Alpine Valley is in Chesterland.

