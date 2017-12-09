Ohio health officials say flu hospitalizations are up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state says Ohio flu hospitalizations are higher than usual and much worse than a year ago.

The Ohio Department of Health says the state saw 92 flu-related hospitalizations during the week that ended Dec. 2 and has seen 257 hospitalizations overall since the flu season began.

The agency says those numbers are above the five-year average for December and higher than last year, which saw 19 flu-related hospitalizations during the same week and 83 hospitalizations overall for the period.

The state and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say everyone 6 months and older should get a flu shot.

Dr. Clint Koenig (KOH'-nihg), the Health Department's Medical Director, says pregnant women and infants are at high risk for serious flu complications.

