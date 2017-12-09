Superheroes comfort ailing children at UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital

Patients, parents, and hospital workers dressed as superheroes Saturday to help lift the spirits of sick kids at University Hospital Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

The superheroes' "Brave Gowns" were donated to the patients in the hospital and featured colorful designs that are inspired by the courage and bravery of pediatric patients across the world.

Patients, hospital staff, families, and friends sported the heroic gowns, decorated doughnuts, and posed as super heroes at the "Day of Joy" event.

The special event was put on by the Joy in Childhood Foundation and the Starlight Foundation.

