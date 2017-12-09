ODOT fully staffed in Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga counties before weekend snow

The Ohio Department of Transportation will be fully prepared for the potential snowfall in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

Northeast Ohio Weekend Snow Forecast

Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties will by fully staffed by ODOT beginning Saturday afternoon and in place until road conditions are safe.

Snowplow operators will be patrolling, salting, and plowing roadways as needed as the lake effect snow moves in.

ODOT officials will also be monitoring the driving conditions on I-90. During the last snow system, the speed limit on I-90 in Lake County was reduced to 40 miles per hour due to the reduced visibility and hazardous road conditions.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.