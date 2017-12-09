From Lakewood to the White House: Local shop owner decorates 1600 for Christmas

Bill Hixson discusses his many trips to the White House where he volunteers every year to decorate for Christmas. (Source: WOIO)

Take a wintry trip down memory lane with Bill Hixson and you'll be led right into the private quarters of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Hixson's Inc. has been around since the 1950s, and the owner has become somewhat of a local celebrity.

Hixson, a well-known antique collector, dealer and designer has been taking his talents to Washington, D.C. to decorate the White House for the last four decades.

"36 Years. It would have been 37 years. The first year Obama was there, I wasn't able to go," said Hixson. "We've done this for the Reagans, the Bushs, the Clintons."

However, this year there was a new Commander-in-Chief in office.

"This year was very quiet. When Obama was there, we had 150 people that would do the volunteering. However this year, we only had 80. 40 of these people came and made my whole life a whole lot easier," said Hixson.

Either way, he holds the tradition very dear to his heart and looks forward to spreading his holiday cheer across the executive mansion.

"It was only three days that we were in there. The last day, they threw us a party," he said.

Hixson, 88, plans to continue decorating the White House for years to come.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.