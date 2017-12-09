Wisconsin plans to drug test adults applying for food stamps

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is moving ahead with a plan to drug test adults applying for food stamps.

According to CBS News, Gov. Walker's plan was initially rejected during former President Barack Obama's tenure.

The Legislature has four months to review the rule and it could take a year after approval before the drug screening would begin.

FoodShare participants who fail a drug test would be eligible for state-funded drug rehab under the plan, according to CBS News.

Gov. Walker estimates about 220 applicants, or 0.3 percent, of the 67,400 annual applicants would actually test positive for drugs.

The move was ruled unconstitutional in the past when other states tried to pass similar regulations.

