Famous Cuyahoga Falls turkey struck by car

Police say "Frank," the now-famous turkey seen running around Cuyahoga Falls, was injured after being struck by a car on Thursday.

The turkey was rushed to an exotic veterinarian in Norton for treatment to a broken leg, but the full extent of his injuries are still unknown according to Stephon Echague with the Stark County Parks District.

"Frank" the wild turkey is known for chasing pedestrians and bicyclists in Cuyahoga Falls near the intersection of Steels Corner Road and State Road.

The turkey's fans on Facebook say he was commonly seen with a female turkey in the past, but she was hit and killed about a year ago. Since then, Frank has displayed aggressive behavior towards residents.

