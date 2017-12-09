Update: Cause of Richmond Heights house fire under investigation

The Richmond Heights fire department was on the scene of a house fire for over two hours.

The fire started around 8:20 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 500-block of Richmond Road.

At least person was trapped inside the home, but was rescued and taken to the hospital with serious burns.

Nine other fire departments from the surrounding area were called in to help.

Richmond Heights Fire Department has not released the name of the person who was rescued.

Richmond Heights Fire Department chief Marc Neumann says no firefighters were injured. He says firefighters had to make a path to rescue the person because of "clutter" and an "extreme hoarding situation."

The cause of the fire is under investigation but Neumann does not believe it's suspicious.

Cleveland 19 News will continue to update this story.

