UPDATE: Human remains found in Coventry Township

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office are jointly investigating the discovery of human remains found in the area of Linda Street in Coventry Township.

The sheriff’s office received a call of the remains being located in the area of 3301 Linda St. at 1:38 pm on Saturday, Dec. 9.

When deputies got on scene they found what appeared to be deteriorated remains.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and Sheriff’s Crime Scene units were notified and members of both agencies are now working together on the investigation.

Both departments say more details will be released as they become available.

