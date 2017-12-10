Browns lose in jaw dropping fashion; fall to Packers 27-21 in OT

Cleveland is looking for their first win of the season. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Browns (0-13) were so close to winning Sunday.

The Browns, entering the fourth quarter with a 21-7 lead, fell in overtime to the Green Bay Packers, 27-21.

Green Bay struck first Sunday, scoring a touchdown in the first quarter following a defensive balk by the Cleveland Browns.

Packers cap off long drive (that included two 4th down conversions) with 30yd TD toss to wide-open Jamaal Williams. @browns secondary without two starters today. #Browns @cleveland19news — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) December 10, 2017

However, the Browns bounced back and mounted an impressive drive that ended when quarterback DeShone Kizer connected with wide receiver Josh Gordon in the end zone on an 18-yard pass.

Welcome back to the end zone, Josh Gordon! #GBvsCLE pic.twitter.com/VZnfs58864 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 10, 2017

Then with 5:12 to go in the second quarter, Kizer threw his second touchdown pass of the game to running back Duke Johnson.

Shovel pass to Duke turns into 7yd TD... #Browns up 14-7. Hue's got a rythym going. Nice mix on that 70 yard drive. #Browns @cleveland19news @Browns — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) December 10, 2017

Despite an interception by Kizer late in the second quarter, the Browns' 202 yards of offense gave them a 14-7 lead going into halftime.

The Browns came out hot in the 3rd quarter, halting the Packers on 4th and inches deep in Cleveland territory.

Once Cleveland regained possession of the ball, they marched down the field, and scored when Kizer tossed the ball to wide receiver Corey Coleman.

Feeling the pressure, the Packers mounted a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to start the fourth, then finished the quarter with a touchdown, evening the game to 21-21 to force overtime.

Kizer threw a sloppy interception, his second of the game, to start OT -- giving the Packers the ball in Cleveland territory.

Green Bay (7-6) threw a touchdown to win the game, and keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Browns have lost 28 of their last 29 games.

