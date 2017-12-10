Santa and his elves spotted paddle boarding near Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

If you were anywhere near the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame or FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday, you may have seen something that made you look twice.

The wind chill was in the teens, but the holiday spirit was warm out on Lake Erie for the third annual Nalu Santa Paddle organized by Bill Cochrane from Nalu Stand Up Paddle & Surf Shop in Rocky River.

"It's pretty fun. People laugh. They smile. Again, it is just something different -- something you don't see every day in Cleveland," said Cochrane.

Tailgating Browns fans near the Burke Lakefront Airport parking lot were doing a double take. The paddle boarders entered the water near that lot and headed to the waters in front of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"We all just decided to come down here and brace the elements and look silly and have fun, and hopefully make people laugh and smile and have a good day," said Song Young, of Westlake.

The Nalu Santa Paddle is also meant to show everyone that you can paddle board any time of the year as long as you are wearing the appropriate gear, and that pretty much everyone can paddle board.

There was a board with a Christmas tree attached to it that was an adapted paddle board designed for someone in a wheelchair.

"We put together an adaptive paddle board with a special seat that they can sit in and floats to keep it upright, and we've had some people out on the river this past summer enjoying that," said Mark Dietz of Middleburg Heights.

The paddlers participating in the Nalu Santa Paddle did take safety precautions.

There was boat following them, just in case anyone fell in the water and needed help.

