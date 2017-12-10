Woman found dead in submerged car near Mansfield; investigation under way

The Richland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a dead woman was found in a submerged car Sunday in Mansfield.

After receiving a 911 call, dive teams entered a pond off 7694 Plymouth Springmill Rd., removed the car and called in a coroner from Richland County

An investigative is under way to determine the cause of the fatal accident.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation may contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Section, at 419-774-5610.

