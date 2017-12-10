Clevelanders react to Pope's stance on the Lord's Prayer

Pope Francis isn't happy with a line in the Lord's Prayer. Not the whole prayer, just one specific phrase.

"Lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil."

That's the line of the prayer that people have been saying for centuries.

Pope Francis says there may be a better interpretation.

"The lord does not lead us into temptation. We pray to him to keep us out of and avoid temptation," said St. John Cathedral member, Jane Donovan.

Parishioners we talked to told us It's a debate that's been around for hundreds of years.

"I've never interpreted that phrase that's such a hot topic. I never took it as being negative or something that I find offensive," said member, Matthew Heinle

But according to Pope Francis, the line is not a good translation of the scripture.

He's proposing to change that with a line believed to be closer to what the original prayer may have been. "Do not let us fall into temptation, But deliver us from Evil."

"God does not lead us to temptation. We fall into temptation. Temptation comes certainly not from God," said Sis. Mariam Durkim.

Sister, Durkim has been with St. John in Cleveland for nearly all of her life and it's something that she herself has questioned for all these years.

"We've said the Our Father prayer forever. Maybe it's time to change those words," said Durkim.

The new line has already been adopted in France. Right now there's no telling if and when that change will take place here in the U.S.

