Woman found dead on roadside in Plain Township; hit-and-run crash suspected

Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier has announced an investigation into a fatal hit-skip crash that occurred in Plain Township.

On Sunday morning, deputies responded to the 1600 block of Diamond Street NE where they found a dead woman near the edge of the roadway.

The victim was later identified as 44-year-old Kimberly Renee Thompson, of Plain Township.

The preliminary investigation suggests Thompson may have been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Thompson was reported missing on Friday, Dec. 8.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Canton Metro Crash Team.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 330-430-3800.

