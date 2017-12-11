Bullied Tennessee boy earns national support from LeBron James, - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Bullied Tennessee boy earns national support from LeBron James, other celebrities

Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Keaton Jones (Source: Facebook) Keaton Jones (Source: Facebook)

A video of a young man speaking out against those who bullied him has gone viral, and he is now gaining national support for taking a stand.

Keaton Jones was on the verge of tears in the video clip when he emotionally described how he has been bullied at school for looking different.

“They make fun of my nose. They call me ugly. They say I have no friends,” Keaton told his mother in a car, who then posted the video on Dec. 8.

“They poured milk on me and put ham down my clothes,” he said, trying to fight back tears.

Keaton continued to say that he feels for others who are bullied.

“People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it. It’s not their fault," Keaton said.

The video has earned national attention. Celebrities and strangers took to social media to show support for Keaton and to share similar stories.

Local athletes LeBron James, JR Smith, and Stipe Miocic tweeted support to the young boy. 

Other celebrities, including movie stars Chris Evans and Millie Bobby Brown also chimed in to back Keaton.

Keaton's mother responded on Facebook to the outpouring support for her son.

