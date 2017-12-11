Bullied Tennessee boy earns national support from LeBron James, other celebrities

A video of a young man speaking out against those who bullied him has gone viral, and he is now gaining national support for taking a stand.

Keaton Jones was on the verge of tears in the video clip when he emotionally described how he has been bullied at school for looking different.

“They make fun of my nose. They call me ugly. They say I have no friends,” Keaton told his mother in a car, who then posted the video on Dec. 8.

“They poured milk on me and put ham down my clothes,” he said, trying to fight back tears.

Keaton continued to say that he feels for others who are bullied.

“People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it. It’s not their fault," Keaton said.

The video has earned national attention. Celebrities and strangers took to social media to show support for Keaton and to share similar stories.

Local athletes LeBron James, JR Smith, and Stipe Miocic tweeted support to the young boy.

Damn right! Bullies are straight up wack, corny, cowards, chumps, etc, etc! Keaton keep your head up buddy and push forward! You're the best https://t.co/pqDgay77l9 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 11, 2017

That’s a damn shame. Keaton if your around when we play in Memphis i would love to invite you to one of our games. Head up Champ! https://t.co/Moh9ObdgX8 — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) December 11, 2017

Keaton, I got your back. I am getting ready for my fight, but say the word and I’m there. Come be a part of of my training camp. You’re not alone. Anything you need I got you! https://t.co/yJY22jq4cd — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocicufc) December 11, 2017

Other celebrities, including movie stars Chris Evans and Millie Bobby Brown also chimed in to back Keaton.

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome ?? https://t.co/LD7Q762bL9 — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 9, 2017

Keaton's mother responded on Facebook to the outpouring support for her son.

