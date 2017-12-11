Car mangled, 2 people injured in crash on Cleveland's east side

Two people were rushed to the hospital after an overnight car crash in Cleveland.

Police and paramedics responded to Benwood Avenue near the intersection with East 131st Street around 2 a.m. Monday.

A Cleveland 19 News photographer said the car was overturned and the engine was thrown from the vehicle. A nearby tree, utility pole and a parked car were also damaged.

Cleveland EMS say two people were taken to University Hospital. One person was in stable condition. The other victim's injuries are considered serious.

Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

