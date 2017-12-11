Woman accused of murdering husband after remains were found in Summit County home

A woman was arrested for murder over the weekend after her husband's remains were found in their Coventry Township home.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, Marcia Eubank, 49, has been arrested and accused of murdering 54-year-old Howard Eubank.

Summit County deputies discovered Howard's remains at the couple's home in the 3300 block of Linda Street on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies believe Eubank murdered her husband earlier this year during a domestic-related incident.

Eubank was not at the residence when deputies arrived, but she was later located and taken into police custody on Saturday night.

She is being held in the Summit County jail.

This story will be updated.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.