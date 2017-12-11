Parts of Northeast Ohio could see 8+ inches of snow this week

A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Northeast Ohio and could drop nearly a foot of snow on some areas.

The weather system is expected move in on Monday night while Lake effect snow lingers locally through Wednesday.

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Our clipper won't move in until tonight. At this time it looks like snow showers should hold off until after 6:00 PM. The snow will move in from the west during the evening hours. Snow showers will continue through about 5:00 AM – 7:00 AM. Area-wide, we're expecting about 1" – 3" of new snowfall. We may accumulate 4" – 6" in the primary Snow Belt. The farther south you go, the less snow you'll see. Lake Effect Snow Likely This Week: In the wake of our clipper system, the lake effect snow machine will get cranking. We may have some lake enhanced snow around Tuesday morning, but most of it will develop during the second half of the day. We are expecting a multi-band event, which could even creep into the secondary Snow Belt. If you're traveling around NE Ohio on Tuesday, please be careful. Visibility can rapidly drop where snow showers and squalls persist. Models indicate that lake effect snow showers will continue off and on into Wednesday. Accumulation will be dependent upon where bands set up and are most persistent. My Snow Belt folks should prepare for additional accumulation through mid-week.

Ashtabula and Geauga counties will likely be hit the hardest.

Low pressure will bring snow to the region tonight. Arctic air will move in behind the low and cause lake effect snow to develop and move in across ne OH and nwrn PA Tuesday through Wednesday. Strong northwest winds will cause blowing and drifting of the snow. #ohwx #pawx pic.twitter.com/f9vEfPIBKN — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) December 11, 2017

