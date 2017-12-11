A unique gift idea just in time for the holidays

Christmas is just days away, and if you are still looking for that perfect present, we've got another option for a personalized gift.

Instead of a traditional gift box, try a subscription gift box.

Every month, your friends and loved ones will get a gift box for as long as you want.

Below, are a few examples of some unique gifts you can find online:

For the kid you don't know what to get, try Bluum. For less than $30 a month kids, will open different books, clothes and toys.

For the foodie, try Love With Food. For $12 a month people, will get things like organic snacks.

For the pet lover, there is Chewy. For $40, your loved ones will get a new shipment of pet food each month

