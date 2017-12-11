LIVE: Suspect in custody for Manhattan 'terror-related' subway e - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LIVE: Suspect in custody for Manhattan 'terror-related' subway explosion

LIVE: Suspect in custody for Manhattan 'terror-related' subway explosion

By Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A suspect is in custody after detonating an explosive device inside a busy New York City subway station.

According to police, law enforcement officers responded to an underground subway station near 42nd Street and 8th Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. Monday morning for reports of an explosion.

Police found 27-year-old Akayed Ullah suffering from burns and wounds to his arms and torso.

According to New York City police, Ullah detonated an improvised low-technology device that was strapped around his waist.

Ullah was taken into police custody and transported to a New York City hospital for treatment.

Three other people were treated for minor injuries.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation.

Witnesses on the scene said they heard two explosions and said there was an orderly evacuation.

