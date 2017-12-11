LIVE: Suspect in custody for Manhattan 'terror-related' subway explosion

A suspect is in custody after detonating an explosive device inside a busy New York City subway station.

According to police, law enforcement officers responded to an underground subway station near 42nd Street and 8th Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. Monday morning for reports of an explosion.

Police found 27-year-old Akayed Ullah suffering from burns and wounds to his arms and torso.

First responders found the suspect with burns and wounds to his body and the preliminary investigation at the scene found the individual was wearing a low tech explosive device attached to his body, New York City officials say https://t.co/tUEul3Lp5y pic.twitter.com/6t5TGo7LAi — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 11, 2017

According to New York City police, Ullah detonated an improvised low-technology device that was strapped around his waist.

Ullah was taken into police custody and transported to a New York City hospital for treatment.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says there are "no credible and specific threats against New York at this time" but adds that there will be an increased police presence across New York today https://t.co/jWgrzKi7HN — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) December 11, 2017

Three other people were treated for minor injuries.

Update: A total of 4 injuries reported at the scene of an explosion at Port Authority. All injuries are non-life-threatening — FDNY (@FDNY) December 11, 2017

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation.

Witnesses on the scene said they heard two explosions and said there was an orderly evacuation.

(Cont from witness): “it was 2 distinct explosions seconds from each other. As I was making my way towards outside I kept getting shoved by cops...cops at every entrance blocking...police and swat everywhere. It was scary. It was just a lot of chaos but I didn’t see any injuries” https://t.co/ZIITcWuFcN — Kristen Holmes (@KristenhCNN) December 11, 2017

