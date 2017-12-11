Man shot and killed while driving in Maple Heights

Driver dies after being shot multiple times in Maple Heights. (Source: WOIO)

Police say a 28-year-old man is dead, after he was shot multiple times while driving in the area of Friend and Paine Avenues.

Neighbors called 911 around 10:19 p.m. Sunday after hearing gun shots and someone screaming.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, Melvin Ephraim, inside his Audi SUV.

Police say after being shot, Ephraim drove off the road, through some property and ended up partially in the driveway of a home in the 16000 block of Friend Avenue.

EMS took Ephraim to MetroHealth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:55 p.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Maple Heights police at 216-587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.

