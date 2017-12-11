Woman indicted for crash that killed 9-year-old girl

The woman who struck and killed a 9-year-old girl in Euclid, has been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Lacynthal Tidmore was indicted on the charges of failing to stop after an accident and aggravated vehicular homicide.

Euclid police say Tidmore was driving down Babbitt Road on Nov. 9, when she hit Dezde-zyer Mays.

The little girl was walking to school at the time of the crash.

Mays spent nearly two weeks in the hospital, before dying from her injuries on Nov. 21.

After the accident, Tidmore allegedly fled the scene, but turned herself in a few hours later.

Tidmore will be arraigned on Dec. 18.

