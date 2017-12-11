Man could face death penalty for North Ridgeville murder

A 37-year-old man could face the death penalty if convicted of murdering a North Ridgeville man.

John Rowan was indicted by the Lorain County Grand Jury on the charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, felonious assault, robbery, tampering with evidence, theft and abuse of a corpse.

North Ridgeville police say Rowan killed Harold Litten Jr., 60, this past April.

Litten's family reported him missing on April 20 and his body was found in a shed outside his home on Jaycox Road on May 26.

Rowan will be back in court on Dec. 14.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.