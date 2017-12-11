Michael Stanley concerts postponed due to rocker's health issues

Due to unexpected health issues, the Michael Stanley and The Resonators concerts on Dec. 22 and 23 at Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park are postponed.

"You may have heard that there have been a few things go wrong in my life here–that would be right. Unfortunately, I've now moved on to coronary bypass surgery. I thought, 'Ya know, there are guys out here getting double bypasses, I don't want to be the low man on the totem pole, so I said 'let's go for four," said Stanley, 69, in a prepared statement.

"Nevertheless, it could be a while until I get back to full strength here. I'd like to thank all the well-wishers your phone calls, texts and emails. You guys keep rockin' and I will talk to you later," he added.

Tickets for both shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.