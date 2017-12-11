Man sentenced to life for killing Fairview Park girlfriend in 2016

Jamal Bey was sentenced Monday for killing his girlfriend, and received 15 to life in prison.

The victim's family is finally getting closure since her death last year.

"She was with me my whole life. We shared a room our whole lives. She was my baby sister. My only baby sister," said Darca Johnson.

Johnson has been taking the death of her sister, Lynita, one day at a time.

"I miss my sister. I'm fine. I'm living. She's not," said Johnson.

In February 2016, her sister Lynita McCaslin's body was found in a Fairview Park home.

Police as well as McCasilin's family say it was domestic abuse.

"I gave her cards for 211, which is first cry for help where she could reach shelters and stuff like that," said McCasilin.

But unfortunately, she never listened before it was too late.

"It was a long struggle with her. She would never admit to anything, even though it's evident everything he did to her," said Johnson.

In court, Jamal Bey appeared shaken, claiming his innocence.

"I can't believe that I am here as an innocent man being sentenced and convicted today for murder," said Bey.

He even turned to address the family.

"To the McCasilin Family, I love you just as much as I love Lynita. I'm sorry for her loss, but I did not kill her," said Bey.

"He's still living and believing that he did nothing wrong and she's gone. At the end of the day he needs to be held accountable for everything he's done to her and my family," said Johnson.

For now it's a little bit of closure for the family, but they say nothing can ever fill the void left by Lynita's death.

In court, Bey said he would appeal the court's decision.

