Kent State fashion school NYC campus blocks from morning explosion

The Fashion School at Kent State University has a studio in New York City where students can take classes all year round. The studio is just three blocks from Monday morning’s attempted terror attack.

Jessica Kemelhar and Josie Danardatu are fashion merchandising students who are planning to go to the New York campus this summer.

“It’s such a great opportunity in New York, being like one of the fashion capitals in the world, I feel like it’s such a great opportunity that Kent provides for us,” said Danardatu.

Both women told Cleveland 19 they had seen coverage of the attempted terror attack, and it did make them pause.

“It's definitely impacted our plans, in that, now we're thinking about housing closer to the school as opposed to, ‘oh maybe we could have lived in Brooklyn and taken the subway to class every day,’” said Danardatu.

The low tech improvised explosive device went off in a subway passageway near Times Square during the rush hour commute Monday morning.

According to CNN, police have identified Akayed Ullah as a suspect in the attempted attack. The pipe bomb Ullah was allegedly wearing detonated in a walkway at the Port Authority Bus Terminal near Times Square. Three people were injured in the incident.

The explosion happened at 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue, and the Fashion School is at 39th Street and Eighth Avenue.

But in spite of potential risks, the students said they aren't planning to change their summer study plans, saying they unfortunately know something like this can happen anywhere, anytime.

“It definitely doesn't make me not want to go to New York because I don't think that you should let things like that prevent you from living the life experiences that like the fashion school gives you an opportunity to live,” said Danardatu.

“It’s something your parents worry about or think about because me, I’ve never been anywhere out of Cleveland, that’s where I’m from, so going to New York is like a really big adjustment for me but my parents wouldn’t want to hold anything back, because things like this sadly happen every day and that’s what they tell me you can’t let things like this prevent you from living your life,” said Kemelhar.

