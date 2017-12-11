Boy dragged, assaulted during car theft; police searching for suspects (PHOTOS)

This man is allegedly involved in stealing a car from a Cleveland Maration gas station on Nov. 18. (Source: Cleveland Police Department)

Cleveland police are searching for two men who were reportedly involved in stealing a car with a 10-year-old boy inside.

The incident occurred on Nov. 18 when a woman and her son pulled up to a Marathon gas station located at 2780 E. 116 St.

The mother pumped gas, and as she walked toward the station to pay, a man entered her running vehicle and tried to shove her son out of the car.

However, the boy became entangled in the seat belt and was briefly dragged.

The mother chased after the car as the melee ensued.

The child suffered minor injuries.

A second man -- who had entered the gas station prior to the incident to make a purchase -- jumped into the car, and the pair sped off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland fourth district detectives at 216-623-5418.

