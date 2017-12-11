Murder of Salvation Army worker appears 'racially motivated,' prosecutor says

Jared Plesec was wearing his Salvation Army uniform when he was killed. (Source Facebook)

William Jones pleaded not guilty last week at his initial arraignment. He's being held on a $5 million bond. (Source: WOIO)

A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted 27-year-old William T. Jones on Monday for the murder of Salvation Army worker Jared Plesec, and the subsequent crime spree, which included multiple carjackings.

Jones was hit with 35 charges, including aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, burglary, vandalism and grand theft.

"While all murders offend the peace and dignity of our community, this crime is especially cold-blooded and appears to be racially motivated," said Prosecutor O'Malley. "Our office is consulting with federal prosecutors to see if this homicide and subsequent crime spree qualify as hate crimes and/or civil rights crimes under the federal statutes."

On Dec. 2, prosecutors say Jones walked up to Plesec and shot him in the side of the head at point blank range. Plesec was in his Salvation Army uniform and was holding a bible when he died.

Jones fled the scene and attempted to carjack two men, shooting at them when they drove away. He then carjacked a woman, drove her car to the E. 72nd Street Marina where he carjacked another victim at gunpoint.

He drove that stolen car into Lakewood, entered the Metroparks there and shot at a group of joggers, hitting a 36-year-old woman in the leg. She had serious injuries. He attempted to carjack someone else in the park, but failed.

He then stole an unlocked truck with keys in it on Sloane Avenue in Lakewood, drove it to an apartment complex, where he threw a 56-year-old woman to the ground and carjacked her vehicle.

Lakewood police were able to catch him a few moments later.

Jones is being held on a $5 million bond.

His arraignment is set for December 14.

