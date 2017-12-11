Cleveland Cavs stars surprise shoppers at Giant Eagle

Cavs all-stars, aisle 10.

On Monday, J.R. Smith and Isaiah Thomas surprised shoppers at a Cleveland-area Giant Eagle to bag groceries and spread a little holiday joy.

Check out the Twitter video below to see the NBA luminaries in action:

Can you imagine having @TheRealJRSmith or @isaiahthomas check out & bag your groceries?!



Some lucky Clevelanders are being surprised at @GiantEagle today as part of our @NestleTollHouse Season of Giving! #CavsCare pic.twitter.com/vdRgvpD5lZ — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 11, 2017

