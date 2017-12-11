Parts of Northeast Ohio could see a foot or more of snow this week: Winter weather advisory

Weather snapshot:

Snow tonight making for a very slippery morning drive

Very windy and bitter cold tomorrow with lake effect snow

Could see over a foot in the snowbelt east of Cleveland

Well here we go! A snow system will develop Monday night across the entire area.

The worst conditions with this will unfortunately be during Tuesday's morning commute.

I expect very slippery travel and possible school closings.

The Cleveland area will get 2 to 4 inches with heavier totals east. Around 1" in the Akron-Canton area. A blast of arctic air builds in Tuesday behind this storm. Very strong northwest winds will blow the snow around.

Wind gusts could be over 40 mph at times.

Temperatures crash through the 20s area wide. Lake effect snow bands could lead to heavy snow accumulation where the persistent squalls set up.

I could see over a foot of snow by tomorrow night in parts of the snowbelt east of Cleveland. Prepare yourself for dangerous winter conditions the next few days.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.