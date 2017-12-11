Swath of snow will likely lead to slow and icy Wednesday evening commute

Weather snapshot:

Windy tonight with lake effect snow

Area wide snow develops tomorrow afternoon

Cold pattern the rest of the week

A cold northwest wind will lead to lake effect snow bands to set up tonight. You most likely will not get much along the lakeshore.

Inland areas, however, will receive 1 to 4 inches of fresh snow. Expect lake snow early in the morning tomorrow before ending briefly.

Here comes another clipper system tomorrow.

The latest data is suggesting a swath of area wide snow that develops by Wednesday afternoon. A general 1 to 3 inches appears likely. This will make the afternoon rush tomorrow very slow and slippery.

The snow continues Wednesday evening and more lake effect snow.

