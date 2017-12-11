Treacherous road conditions expected tonight and tomorrow morning: Winter storm warning

Weather snapshot:

Windy with significant snow tonight

Light snow tomorrow morning and cold

More snow/lake snow develops Friday

A clipper storm will track right over northern Ohio Wednesday night. The snow is here and will be with us through the night.

A solid 2 to 4 inches is in the forecast area-wide with the system itself. Some lake snow develops as the system passes and that could dump another 1 to 4 inches.

Plan on very treacherous road conditions tonight and early Thursday morning. You can expect some light snow tomorrow morning with the lake effect ending during the early afternoon.

It will be cloudy and cold. Another clipper Friday will give us some light snow followed by more lake effect Friday night.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.