Chase ends in crash in Brook Park

The chase ended in a crash at W. 130th Street and Hummel Road. (Source: WOIO)

Ohio State Highway Patrol officials say several juveniles in a stolen car led troopers on a chase late Monday night.

Troopers say the car was stolen out of Cleveland and the chase took them through Parma and Brook Park.

There were five juvenile suspects in the car.

They were heading down West 130th Street, and took a turn onto Hummel Road where they hit another car.

Two of the suspects were arrested, three suspects are still on the loose.

No word on any injuries.

Cleveland, Parma and Brook Park Police all assisted the Highway Patrol.

Stay with Cleveland 19 for details on this developing situation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.