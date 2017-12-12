80 ODOT trucks deployed for snow clearing in Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga counties

The Ohio Department of Transportation deployed approximately 80 trucks ahead of this week's winter weather. Some parts of Northeast Ohio could see over a foot of snow.

Northeast Ohio Weekend Snow Forecast

Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties will by fully staffed by ODOT and in place until road conditions are safe.

Snowplow operators will be patrolling, salting, and plowing roadways as needed as the lake effect snow moves in.

ODOT officials will also be monitoring the driving conditions on I-90. The speed limit on I-90 in Lake County can be adjusted accordingly due to reduced visibility and hazardous road conditions.

