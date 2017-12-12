SWAT standoff situation ends peacefully in Akron

Akron Police Department's SWAT team was on scene of a standoff situation early Tuesday morning, but the incident has concluded peacefully.

According to Akron police, officers and SWAT were called to a home on Dennison Avenue near Shelburn Avenue at approximately 2:20 a.m.

The Akron Police Department did not provide any additional information about the SWAT situation.

