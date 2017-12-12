Snowy conditions cause flight delays at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Snowy conditions and reduced visibility caused several flight delays Tuesday morning at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

As of 7 a.m., four flights scheduled to depart Cleveland were impacted by the winter weather.

Travelers scheduled to fly out of Cleveland Tuesday morning to Toronto, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Atlanta were affected.

With more snowy conditions expected throughout the week, delays are likely to increase for flights departing out of Cleveland.

