LIVE VIDEO: Clipper, lake effect snow systems impact Northeast Ohio

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Parts of Northeast Ohio could see a foot of snow this week, thanks to several clipper systems and lake enhanced snow.

The Tuesday morning commute was impacted first, as the first clipper system moved into the area overnight.

The Ohio Department of Transportation deployed approximately 80 trucks into Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties to help clear snow. Over 100 ODOT trucks were staffed throughout Ashtabula, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit, and Trumbull counties.

Even though the roads were treated ahead of time, there were still hazardous conditions and multiple accidents.

