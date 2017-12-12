LIVE VIDEO: Clipper, lake effect snow systems impact Northeast Ohio

Parts of Northeast Ohio could see a foot of snow this week, thanks to several clipper systems and lake enhanced snow.

The Tuesday morning commute was impacted first, as the first clipper system moved into the area overnight.

The Ohio Department of Transportation deployed approximately 80 trucks into Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties to help clear snow. Over 100 ODOT trucks were staffed throughout Ashtabula, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit, and Trumbull counties.

Even though the roads were treated ahead of time, there were still hazardous conditions and multiple accidents.

Speed limits adjusted to 50 mph on I-90 in Lake County due to snowy conditions https://t.co/EmaevaaBZn pic.twitter.com/NctEX9OTrB — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) December 12, 2017

LIVE LOOK: I-271 at Chagrin Blvd with snow covered roads. Be careful! @Cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/PTxDIDgZDE — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) December 12, 2017

Crash 322 and 306 Chester Twp — Geauga Co. Sheriff (@GeaugaSheriff) December 12, 2017

Copley & Bath have some cars off the roadway on I-77 between Route 21 and Route 18. ODOT has been called for roadway maintenance. — Bath Police Dept (@BathPD) December 12, 2017

