Speed limits adjusted to 50 mph on I-90 in Lake County due to snowy conditions

The Ohio Department of Transportation reduced the I-90 speed limit to 50 miles per hour in Lake County during Tuesday morning's commute due to the road conditions.

The 50 miles per hour zone on I-90 extends from State Route 44 to State Route 528.

*Speed limit reduction* on I-90 corridor through #LakeCountyOH. Remember to drive for the conditions. Ice and snow, take it slow. pic.twitter.com/a0Jhi5mElN — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) December 12, 2017

With impending snow accumulation, the driving conditions are likely to worsen. ODOT has reduced the limit to lower speeds during other recent snow storms.

ODOT started testing the variable speed limits this winter in an effort to reduce winter weather crashes along the notoriously dangerous stretch of I-90.

