Ashtabula man charged with murdering girlfriend

Police have accused a 63-year-old man with murdering his girlfriend in Ashtabula.

Officers were called to the couple's home on West 49th Street on Sunday.

According to Ashtabula police, 54-year-old Sheila Pyles was found suffering from injuries related to a domestic violence incident. She was transported to MetroHealth Hospital via helicopter, where she died on Monday.

Police arrested the victim's boyfriend, Leonard Bankston, Sr.

Bankston has been charged with murder and felonious assault and is being held without bond. He is scheduled to appear in Ashtabula Munipal Court on Dec. 19.

According to court records, Bankston has nearly 50 prior traffic and criminal cases from municipal court.

