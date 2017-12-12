Investigation: 2 Monday night murders just minutes apart

Two shootings on Cleveland's east side under investigation. (Source: WOIO)

The deaths of two men, who were shot and killed just minutes apart, are under investigation.

Both shootings happened on Cleveland's east side.

The first happened at 8:20 p.m. at 10608 Dove Ave.

When officers arrived, they found the victim sitting a car unresponsive and bleeding from his chest.

EMS took 39-year-old Doug Clement to MetroHealth Hospitals where he died.

According to witnesses Clement and another person were sitting in a Chevy Aveo when shots were fired from an SUV, possibly a Jeep. The second person in the Chevy was not injured.

Less than 30 minutes later, police say a 24-year-old died after he was shot in the abdomen.

That shooting happened in the Fifth District, on East 123rd Street, when a person(s) in a tan sedan drove by a group of people and started shooting into the crowd.

He died at University Hospitals.

The shootings do not appear to be related. No one has been arrested in either one.

If you have any information give police a call.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.