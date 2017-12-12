Akron police investigating double homicide, victims ID'd

Police say a man and woman were shot to death inside his Akron home early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Merton Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the bodies of 44-year-old Tramango Roper and Robin El-Amin, 54.

According to police, the shootings happened between 3 and 4 a.m.

The Summit County Medical Examiner confirms this is being investigated as a double homicide, not a murder suicide.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact Akron police.

