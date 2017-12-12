Man attacked at Lakewood bar, suspect on the loose

Police are looking for the suspect who viciously punched a man outside a bar, leaving the victim with serious injuries.

According to the Lakewood police report, officers were called to the Avenue Taphouse at 18206 Detroit around 7:00 p.m. on Dec. 9.

People leaving the bar called 911 after finding the victim, Nico Salerno, lying on the ground with no pulse.

EMS took him to a local hospital.

Family members say Salerno had been on the ugly Christmas sweater bar crawl.

If you have any information, please contact Lakewood police.

