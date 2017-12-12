Cleveland's SkyLift loss could be Canton's gain (video)

"The stops would be either inside the Pro Football Hall of Fame village or immediately outside of it along Fulton Road and Downtown Market Square," Angus said.
High flying high tech
Not only would the gondolas be transporting you to your destination they could also be taking you to a virtual world.
The idea is to have the ride be interactive.
"Yes the vision is to create an immersive experience once inside of the cars utilizing a digital experience of either virtual reality, augmented reality or perhaps mixed reality," Angus said. "So once you are within the cars you will not only be transported between two points (the Hall of Fame and downtown), but to another reality."
Take two starts from the beginning
Although a lot of work had been done in Cleveland, including renderings, site maps and even a promotional video none of that work has been done for Canton's project.
This video was used to explain the digital experience riders could have with the Cleveland project:
This idea is in the extremely early stages.
"The planning grant will be utilized to further explore the feasibility of the proposal, to look at the route to make certain that it is the most appropriate, as well as developing artistic renderings that will be utilized in the capital campaign," Angus said.
Speaking of a capital campaign, Angus said the idea is to raise the money and not have the taxpayers in Canton or the county footing the bill.
"The plan is not to have the city of Canton carry the financial burden. We are looking at a private investor developing the 'TransporTainment' concept, naming rights, etc; or even a public/private partnership," Angus said.